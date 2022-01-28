South Africa

Bheki Cele: Policewomen should first be ‘mothers’ to GBV victims before they are officers

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 January 2022 - 14:00
Police minister Bheki Cele says officers must have compassion for GBV victims. File picture.
Police minister Bheki Cele says officers must have compassion for GBV victims. File picture.
Image: GCIS

As SA continues to battle gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, police minister Bheki Cele has called on female officers to treat victims as they would their own child.

Speaking during a Police Day event on Thursday, Cele said: “Treat them like you are their mother before you are an officer. Give them compassion.”

He slammed law enforcement officials who tell women to return home to sort it out with their abuser, warning this may lead to the victim’s death.

“They are coming to the police station because they don’t have anywhere to go. Don’t tell them to go back to negotiate. When a woman comes to report abuse, stop what you are doing and attend to her. Forget you are an officer. Say, ‘I am a mother talking to another mother or daughter’.”

Police Day is celebrated on January 27 to remember the sacrifices officers have made to provide safety for all who live in SA. It was approved by cabinet in 2005.

Police open inquiry into ‘sexual assault allegations’ against MEC Albert Fritz

Western Cape police have opened an inquiry into “sexual assault allegations” against suspended community safety MEC Albert Fritz.
Politics
5 hours ago

The issue of GBV remained in the headlines this week as the killer of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule gave testimony about her death in June 2020. She was heavily pregnant when her body was discovered hanging from a tree in the Durban Deep area of Roodepoort.

Muzikayise Malephane claimed he carried out the hit at the request of Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged father of Pule’s unborn child.

A video of Eastern Cape ANC councillor Nanziwe Rulashe being assaulted and dragged out of her office by armed men also went viral on social media this week. 

The altercation, according to Rulashe, took place moments after a heated strategic planning meeting at the municipality offices. 

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and minister of women, youth and people with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane condemned the incident.

Dlamini-Zuma said it was inconsistent with the government’s values of building a non-sexist and democratic society. 

READ MORE:

'Stomach pain' prevents alleged KZN killer cop from appearing in court

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman charged with murdering his ANC Youth League activist girlfriend Sindisiwe Ndlovu asked to be excused from proceedings in ...
News
22 hours ago

Polokwane ‘serial killer’ case referred to high court

Themba Prince Willards Dube, 36, appeared in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Thursday. He is accused of kidnapping and murdering seven women.
News
1 day ago

Man accused of raping estranged wife granted R1,000 bail

The Mogwase magistrate’s court on Wednesday granted a man accused of raping his estranged wife last month bail of R1,000.
News
1 day ago

‘He said he was sorry, but it wasn’t real’: Leigh Matthews’s killer is denied parole

The murdered woman’s parents succeed in convincing the parole board during an agonising, day-long hearing to keep Donovan Moodley in jail, where he ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  2. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa
  3. SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud South Africa
  4. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa
  5. From quotas to critical skills exchange — four changes proposed for foreign ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...
45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction