Bheki Cele: Policewomen should first be ‘mothers’ to GBV victims before they are officers

As SA continues to battle gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, police minister Bheki Cele has called on female officers to treat victims as they would their own child.

Speaking during a Police Day event on Thursday, Cele said: “Treat them like you are their mother before you are an officer. Give them compassion.”

He slammed law enforcement officials who tell women to return home to sort it out with their abuser, warning this may lead to the victim’s death.

“They are coming to the police station because they don’t have anywhere to go. Don’t tell them to go back to negotiate. When a woman comes to report abuse, stop what you are doing and attend to her. Forget you are an officer. Say, ‘I am a mother talking to another mother or daughter’.”

Police Day is celebrated on January 27 to remember the sacrifices officers have made to provide safety for all who live in SA. It was approved by cabinet in 2005.