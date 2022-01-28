COVID-19 UPDATES | Drug resistance: the big global health crisis in Covid’s shadow
Are alcohol-based hand sanitisers safe for everyone to use?
There are no health concerns associated with using alcohol-based hand sanitisers, says the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Since the advent of the global coronavirus pandemic in 2019, experts have recommended using them to disinfect hands and surfaces to reduce the chances of contracting Covid-19.
The WHO says though there have been rare cases of accidental swallowing and intoxication, alcohol-based hand sanitisers are safe for everyone to use.
“Alcohols in the sanitisers have not been shown to create any relevant health issues. Little alcohol is absorbed into the skin, and most products contain an emollient to reduce skin dryness. Allergic contact dermatitis and bleaching of hand hair due to alcohol are very rare adverse effects.”
Drug resistance: the big global health crisis in Covid’s shadow
If we look on the bright side of the past two years, Covid-19 should at least mean we’ll be ready for the next major threat from infectious disease. We know how to prepare, we have more advanced technology, we’ve strengthened public-health protocols. And governments have learnt just how quickly science can move when offered the right incentives.
All of these learnings are needed already — in the fight against growing antimicrobial resistance (AMR), or infections that don’t respond to drugs.
Antimicrobials is the catch-all term for the many antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and other drugs that prevent infections in humans, animals and plants. Pathogens naturally develop resistance to antimicrobials as they evolve, but thanks to an overuse of antibiotics and other conditions, the speed of such resistance has become a major global health issue.
Omicron sub-variant’s stealthy rise puts Hong Kong on the back foot
After avoiding Covid-19 for months, Hong Kong is grappling with an outbreak caused by a novel twist on Omicron that’s rare, but on the rise worldwide.
More than 200 people have been infected with the “stealth” variant, which has been traced back to a traveller infected by the strain during a 21-day hotel quarantine, according to the government. It’s one of the largest outbreaks in the city, which has taken increasingly drastic steps to stamp out the disease, from locking down thousands of residents and banning flights from countries including the US and UK, to killing thousands of hamsters after some tested positive.
Anti-vaxxers’ Holocaust tropes are fuelling anti-Semitism
Protesters against Covid-19 measures who liken themselves to Jews under Nazi persecution are stoking global anti-Semitism, the Israeli government said in a report marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Such Holocaust tropes have become “widespread” and, along with violent demonstrations linked to Israel’s May war in Gaza, were main factors behind physical or online attacks on Jews in Europe and North America last year, said the 152-page report by the diaspora affairs ministry.
Several US and British politicians have in recent months apologised after suggesting vaccine or lockdown policies recalled Hitler’s regime.
#COVID19 UPDATE: 38,912 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 4,100 new cases, representing an 10.5% positivity rate. Today, @HealthZA reports 160 deaths, of which 34 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. Total fatalities are 94,651 to date. More here: https://t.co/pC0TwxuVQ1 pic.twitter.com/FcQ023wJNO— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 27, 2022
