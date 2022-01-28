EFF students descend on KZN campuses to demand in-person registration

UKZN responded to the post — through their lawyers — by demanding the post be taken down before January 24 or face a court interdict.

The students responded — through their own lawyers — by asking the university to make exceptions for students who don’t have other means to register to be allowed to register online on campus. They said they would oppose any court interdict.

As of 7pm on Friday the post was still online.

The second bone of contention is for the university to register NSFAS students.

Universities have communicated that they will register only self-funded students because NSFAS has not given them this year’s funded list.

Majozi argued that disadvantaged students — most of whom are black — are on the back foot because they have to pay a portion of their outstanding fees and the registration fee before they can register.

“Classes have started in certain colleges yet those who are present are Indians and whites with black people nowhere to be seen because they can’t afford to pay 15% of outstanding debts and the registration fee which these other races can afford. We want students' [debt] to be cleared,” he said.

He added that returning students should be allowed back to their residences to proceed with registration and prepare for the academic year.

In a statement, UKZN condemned the “violent demonstration and destruction of property” at the Westville campus.

“Earlier today [Friday], a group of about 50 individuals stormed Gate 2 on Varsity Drive. This later led to a confrontation between the group and security personnel. Security officers who tried to prevent the group from entering campus unlawfully were pelted.

“With the help of private security, Risk Management Services (RMS) personnel later managed to bring the situation under control,” the university said.

UKZN said that the guardhouse and a car belonging to the university-appointed security company were damaged. No injuries were reported to the university.

“The university strongly condemns any violent demonstration and all destruction of property. The university also wishes to reiterate that no individuals will be allowed on campus without the requisite university access permit,” UKZN said.

Meanwhile, DUT spokesperson Alan Khan reported a similar incident at its Steve Biko Campus.

“The security team reported that a group of people dressed in EFFSC branded regalia forced entry into the university demanding the admissions department allow walk-ins,” he said.

“When they were informed that was impossible, another group in similar clothing joined. They started vandalising property and equipment at the sports centre and attacking staff at the admissions department. No injuries were reported,” he added.

This follows another incident on Monday when students stormed the premises.

The SRC deputy secretary-general acknowledged both incidents, though he denied anything was vandalised on Monday.

“It was caused mostly by frustration from students. The frustration to go on campus to seek help and get a negative response from the students admissions,” he said.

On registering NSFAS students, Khan said they sought alternatives but NSFAS advised against this.

On Friday, he said: “Earlier this morning DUT once again liaised with NSFAS, and NSFAS officials made it clear that it would be risky for DUT to clear students for registration, as they would immediately expect to be allowed to move into residences, receive allowances and other benefits before their funding is confirmed by NSFAS.

“This could also leave DUT in a predicament, where it would be expected to pay landlords of leased residences once students moved in.”

