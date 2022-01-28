South Africa

Eleven zama-zamas arrested, assets worth R3m seized by Hawks

28 January 2022 - 08:19
In response to the scourge of illegal mining in Limpopo, 11 suspected illegal miners were arrested at Chromnet mine in the Northam area on Thursday.
Eleven suspected illegal miners were arrested at the Chromnet mine in the Northam area, Limpopo, on Thursday.

A joint team comprising the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit and Public Order Police members caught the suspects red-handed mining chrome at the mine, said Capt Matimba Maluleke, Hawks Limpopo spokesperson.

Mining vehicles such as two TLBs and one horse truck with two trailers worth over R3m were seized.

“While the police were busy detaining the vehicles in the Thabazimbi area, a certain man who identified himself as the owner of the TLBs allegedly approached and offered a R15,000 gratification to the police so that his seized vehicles can be freed and he was also arrested.

“All 11 arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Northam magistrate's court on Friday.

“The other suspect arrested for corruption will appear in the Thabazimbi magistrate's court the very same day. More operations to address illegal mining activities in the province are still going to be conducted,” he added.

