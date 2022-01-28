South Africa

Gqeberha businessman accused of ordering wife’s murder is denied bail

Lynn Spence Senior Reporter
28 January 2022 - 14:15
Murder accused Arnold Terblanche in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Arnold Terblanche, a wealthy Gqeberha businessman accused of orchestrating his estranged wife’s murder, has been denied bail in the city’s magistrate’s court.

Vicki Terblanche, 42, was drugged and then suffocated before being buried in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October last year. 

Terblanche, who denies involvement, was arrested in November. It is alleged he colluded with Vicki’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, who sought help from his friend, Dylan Cullis, to carry out the murder at her home.

All three spent the festive season behind bars.

HeraldLIVE

