Gqeberha businessman accused of ordering wife’s murder is denied bail

Arnold Terblanche, a wealthy Gqeberha businessman accused of orchestrating his estranged wife’s murder, has been denied bail in the city’s magistrate’s court.

Vicki Terblanche, 42, was drugged and then suffocated before being buried in a shallow grave in Greenbushes in October last year.

Terblanche, who denies involvement, was arrested in November. It is alleged he colluded with Vicki’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, who sought help from his friend, Dylan Cullis, to carry out the murder at her home.

All three spent the festive season behind bars.

HeraldLIVE