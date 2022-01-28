South Africa

KZN man gets life for murder of stepbrother

28 January 2022
A KwaZulu-Natal man and his accomplice were given life sentences for the murder of his stepbrother.
A 22-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has received a life sentence for the 2019 premeditated murder of his stepbrother. 

Nqaba Sizwe Mbonambi was sentenced along with his accomplice Senzo Siphamandla Ndlovu, 34, in the Eshowe regional court on Friday. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Kara said the duo were responsible for killing Nqaba's stepbrother, Busizwe Mbonambi, who was gunned down in the Sundumbili area, northern KwaZulu-Natal, in December 2019. 

Kara said the court heard how Ndlovu and Nqaba Mbonambi planned to kill Busizwe.

“On the night of the incident, they went to his room and forced their way in. They fired several shots at him, his body was riddled with bullets and he died on the scene. Ndlovu was arrested at a hostel in Umlazi, where he was found in possession of the murder weapon and ammunition. Nqaba was then also arrested.”

The duo received life imprisonment, while Ndlovu was sentenced to a further 19 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In a separate matter at the Eshowe regional court, two hijackers were sentenced to life and 20 years' imprisonment for the murder and robbery they committed in July 2018 in the Mandeni area, northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

Mxolisi Ndoda Gumede, 34, and Innocent Nkanyiso Shandu, 31, murdered Abel Sipho Nyawo, who was in the company of his friend, when he stopped his car at the side of the road and was accosted by Gumede and Shandu.

“They were armed with a gun and asked Nyawo to get into the back seat. When Nyawo was reluctant to do so, they shot him and threw him out of his car. His friend ran away in search of help. Gumede and Shandu got into the car and drove off,” said Kara.

“Nyawo was rushed to a nearby clinic but died on arrival.

“Gumede was arrested after the incident, while Shandu went into hiding and was eventually caught by the investigating team.”

