LISTEN | Critics of Neil Young are wrong to claim he is against free speech

In this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, he explores the claim by some critics of Neil Young that the rock star has abandoned his commitment to free speech.

Young's music was taken off Spotify after he had given them an ultimatum to either kick podcaster Joe Rogan off their platform for disseminating false information about vaccines or to remove his music if they were not prepared to censure the popular podcast host. They sided with their biggest moneymaking podcaster.