LISTEN | Critics of Neil Young are wrong to claim he is against free speech
In this episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, he explores the claim by some critics of Neil Young that the rock star has abandoned his commitment to free speech.
Young's music was taken off Spotify after he had given them an ultimatum to either kick podcaster Joe Rogan off their platform for disseminating false information about vaccines or to remove his music if they were not prepared to censure the popular podcast host. They sided with their biggest moneymaking podcaster.
Interestingly, many have argued that Young's ultimatum to Spotify constitutes intolerance towards those who hold a different view to his.
Listen to Eusebius's argument here:
McKaiser links the Neil Young-Spotify saga to an aspect of the debate about minister Lindiwe Sisulu's column in which she attacked the judiciary, the constitution and the rule of law. Some of her defenders had also claimed that her critics have abandoned any respect for freedom of speech.
In this episode, McKaiser argues that it is unhelpful and inaccurate to claim that speech rights are at issue in these debates. He says the real issue is about whether the content of Rogan's podcast and of Sisulu's columns are reckless or harmful. While we can disagree on the latter issue, argues McKaiser, it is not correct to frame such criticism of Rogan or of Sisulu as a slide towards authoritarianism.
