Pig product warning for southern Cape as African swine fever detected

The department of agriculture's State Veterinary Services has served a quarantine notice on pig farmers in the southern Cape after laboratory confirmation that African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in Thembalethu, George.

AFS was also detected in KwaNonqaba, outside Mossel Bay, earlier this month.

The quarantine notice urges community members and pig farmers not to remove any pigs or pig products from the area to prevent further spreading of the disease.

Veterinary Services' Dr Gininda Msiza said the only avenue available to protect pigs is by establishing a set of measures to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

“Carcasses should be disposed of safely. Pigs should be confined to prevent roaming and potentially the pickup and spread of the disease. Hands, shoes, clothing and equipment must be sanitised before and after contact with pigs, and meat products should be thoroughly cooked before being fed to pigs.”

