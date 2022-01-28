South Africa

Pig product warning for southern Cape as African swine fever detected

28 January 2022 - 11:57 By TImesLIVE
Community members and pig farmers may not remove any pigs or pig products from the identified area to prevent further spreading of the disease. File image.
Community members and pig farmers may not remove any pigs or pig products from the identified area to prevent further spreading of the disease. File image.
Image: Werner Hills

The department of agriculture's State Veterinary Services has served a quarantine notice on pig farmers in the southern Cape after laboratory confirmation that African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in Thembalethu, George.

AFS was also detected in KwaNonqaba, outside Mossel Bay, earlier this month.

The quarantine notice urges community members and pig farmers not to remove any pigs or pig products from the area to prevent further spreading of the disease.

Veterinary Services' Dr Gininda Msiza said the only avenue available to protect pigs is by establishing a set of measures to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

“Carcasses should be disposed of safely. Pigs should be confined to prevent roaming and potentially the pickup and spread of the disease. Hands, shoes, clothing and equipment must be sanitised before and after contact with pigs, and meat products should be thoroughly cooked before being fed to pigs.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Veterinary body welcomes conviction of two women who treated animals illegally

The SA Veterinary Council has welcomed the recent conviction and sentencing of two women who practised illegally as veterinary professionals.
News
1 hour ago

Thailand detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse

Thai authorities said on Tuesday African swine fever had been detected in a surface swab sample collected at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom ...
News
2 weeks ago

China will need world’s grains to feed home-grown meat ambitions

China’s reaffirmation of a long-term goal to be almost entirely self-sufficient in pork production means it will keep scooping up global grain ...
News
1 month ago

Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak

The Dominican Republic will slaughter tens of thousands of pigs after detecting outbreaks of African swine fever in 11 of the country's 32 provinces, ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  2. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa
  3. SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud South Africa
  4. From quotas to critical skills exchange — four changes proposed for foreign ... South Africa
  5. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...
45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction