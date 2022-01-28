PODCAST | When a wife kills: How would the Krebs murder trial play out today?

Thrown into the mix of wealth and murder was the presence of a 22-year-old sex worker who had allegedly been procured by the couple for a threesome that night. As the country’s attention shifted to this new and fascinating aspect of the crime, many seemed to forget a man had lost his life.

In episode 71 of True Crime South Africa, we explore the murder and consider whether this case would have played out differently in present-day South Africa, and if the gender roles were reversed how would things have been different.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

