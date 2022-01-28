Relax — New Covid-19 sub-variant BA.2 is 'not a cause for concern' at the moment

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has calmed fears over the Covid-19 sub-variant BA.2, saying it is not a cause for concern at the moment.

BA.2 was first identified in India and SA in late December last year. It is believed to have emerged from a mutation of Omicron.

Other sub-lineages have already been referenced, such as BA.3 or BB.2, but they have attracted less attention from epidemiologists due to the increase in cases of people who have contracted the BA.2 variant.

Speaking during a media briefing, NICD virologist Penny Moore said there is no need to panic.

“There are several variants emerging within Omicron, it’s what is expected. BA.2, though, is interesting because it is becoming dominant in some countries,” said Moore.

“In terms of whether it's a cause for concern, we actually don't have enough data. We are busy studying it at the moment. I don't see any reason why we should be concerned, but we are busy monitoring it in SA,” she added.