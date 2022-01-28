South Africa

SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni shown the door

28 January 2022 - 17:35 By TimesLIVE
SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni. File photo.
SABC has fired its head of news Phathiswa Magopeni. File photo.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

The SABC has fired its group executive of news and current affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni, with effect from Friday.

“You are kindly requested to hand in all SABC property in your possession to the office of the Group Executive: Human Resources by 12pm on January 31,” read a letter sent by SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe to Magopeni.

TimesLIVE has approached the SABC for comment, and this story will be updated.

Magopeni’s dismissal follows a disciplinary hearing which last month found her guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast, airing and publication of an interdicted Special Assignment episode.

Disciplinary hearing chair Nazeer Cassim recommended that she be given a warning. Cassim said in the heads of argument prepared on behalf of Magopeni it was asserted that “the charges brought against the employee are a farce and done so hastily”.

SABC to probe editorial interference, abuse of power allegations against board chair Makhathini

The SABC board is launching an investigation into allegations made against board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini by the public broadcaster’s head of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Cassim said the board of the SABC must give Magopeni the opportunity to distance herself from that phrase as it would be unjust to punish her for a submission and opinion of her attorney.

“If, however, Ms Magopeni makes common cause with the view of her attorney, then the board must in its discretion and decision-making power adopt a sanction which is consistent with that of a breakdown in the trust relationship between employer and employee.

“In short, it is now upon Ms Magopeni to decide her own future with the SABC,” Cassim said.

In a letter to Magopeni on Friday, Mxakwe said she was afforded, in line with the rule of natural justice, an opportunity to submit mitigating factors for the SABC’s consideration.

“After several requests for extensions, on January 27, instead of taking up the opportunity to submit your mitigating factors and distance yourself from the remarks in, amongst other things, the heads of argument submitted on your behalf, you elected not to submit your mitigating factors. You have thus waived your right to do so,” Mxakwe said.

Mxakwe said the SABC had provided aggravating factors for her to address and invited her to provide her mitigating factors.

He said in the absence of her mitigating factors, the SABC finds there is a breakdown in the trust relationship.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Warning recommended as SABC news head Magopeni found guilty of misconduct

SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni has been found guilty of misconduct after a disciplinary hearing for failing to prevent the broadcast, airing ...
Politics
1 month ago

'Someone has to take the rap,' says chair of SABC news boss's disciplinary hearing

Nazeer Cassim SC says the question is simple: did Phathiswa Magopeni take sufficient measures to ensure such an issue would not arise?
Politics
1 month ago

SABC news boss blames legal head for airing of interdicted show

Phathiswa Magopeni and 'Special Assignment' editor Busisiwe Ntuli have blamed the SABC's legal representative for the airing of a court-interdicted ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  2. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa
  3. SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud South Africa
  4. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa
  5. From quotas to critical skills exchange — four changes proposed for foreign ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...
Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...