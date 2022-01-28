South Africa

Serial rapist sentenced to 13 life terms and 105 years in prison

28 January 2022 - 08:17
Mlotshwa was arrested in 2019 after he was linked to all these cases. He pleaded guilty to 27 counts of rape and robbery on January 26 2022. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name has been entered in the register of National Sex Offenders.
Image: 123RFEvgenyi Lastochkin

A serial rapist was handed a hefty sentence of 13 life terms as well as an additional 105 years' imprisonment on Thursday by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court sitting in Graskop.

The 40-year-old accused, Sydwell Mlotshwa, committed the crimes between 2017 and 2018.

“The court heard how between 2017 and 2018 Mlotshwa brutally raped, robbed, and assaulted women around Hazyview and Calcutta.

“He would target mostly women who were hitchhiking then offer them a lift and detour to nearby bushes. He would then rape and assault them while threatening them with a firearm or knife,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

Mlotshwa was arrested in 2019 after he was linked to all these cases. He pleaded guilty to 27 counts of rape and robbery.

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name has been entered in the register of National Sex Offenders.

TimesLIVE

