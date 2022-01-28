South Africa

Cape Town dog hotel offers ‘six star’ canine luxury

It's unclear if the furry guests appreciate the offerings

28 January 2022 - 11:39 By Shafiek Tassiem
Superwoof is a place for extremely pampered pooches. Stock photo.
Superwoof is a place for extremely pampered pooches. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/damedeeso

Five stars is usually the most a luxury hotel can get, but one in Cape Town gives its canine guests such a pampering that its owners say it deserves six.

The city’s Superwoof Dog Hotel provides the pooches of well-to-do residents with the kind of treatment many humans in poverty-stricken SA can only dream about.

“We’ve tried to make sure we offer a six-star service,” said Watson Mpala, a dog handler at Superwoof.

“With 24-hour supervision and the luxuries of our splash pool and giant lounges, we want to provide a luxury experience for the doggos,” Mpala told Reuters TV.

The experience includes long walks in the countryside of the nearby Franschhoek valley in the Western Cape wine-growing region.

Nearly three decades since the end of white minority rule, SA remains one of the world’s most unequal countries, with half the country living below the official poverty line — a group that includes residents at the homeless shelter opposite the dog care centre.

Among the hotel’s highlights is dog champagne, “champaws”, which is water with herbs in a champagne bottle.

It was unclear if the furry guests appreciated that status symbol, whether their ears were attuned to the fine jazz, and what they made of the Sky Deck’s touted view of Table Mountain — dogs have poor long-distance vision when it comes to stationary objects.

One guest, a Vizsla, seemed more keen to chill out than sample the delights. He nodded off on a soft couch.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Que? Dogs’ brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian, study finds

The researchers also found that dogs can distinguish between speech and non-speech
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Fur better or worse: Spanish couples can divorce each other, but not their pets

Spanish judges must now weigh pets’ welfare in custody battles
World
2 weeks ago

Vaccinate your pets against rabies to safeguard your life, says animal expert

The intricate connection between human and animal health has come into focus with the recent increase in the number of human rabies cases reported in ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  2. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa
  3. SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud South Africa
  4. From quotas to critical skills exchange — four changes proposed for foreign ... South Africa
  5. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...
45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction