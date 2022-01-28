Cape Town dog hotel offers ‘six star’ canine luxury

Five stars is usually the most a luxury hotel can get, but one in Cape Town gives its canine guests such a pampering that its owners say it deserves six.

The city’s Superwoof Dog Hotel provides the pooches of well-to-do residents with the kind of treatment many humans in poverty-stricken SA can only dream about.

“We’ve tried to make sure we offer a six-star service,” said Watson Mpala, a dog handler at Superwoof.

“With 24-hour supervision and the luxuries of our splash pool and giant lounges, we want to provide a luxury experience for the doggos,” Mpala told Reuters TV.

The experience includes long walks in the countryside of the nearby Franschhoek valley in the Western Cape wine-growing region.

Nearly three decades since the end of white minority rule, SA remains one of the world’s most unequal countries, with half the country living below the official poverty line — a group that includes residents at the homeless shelter opposite the dog care centre.

Among the hotel’s highlights is dog champagne, “champaws”, which is water with herbs in a champagne bottle.

It was unclear if the furry guests appreciated that status symbol, whether their ears were attuned to the fine jazz, and what they made of the Sky Deck’s touted view of Table Mountain — dogs have poor long-distance vision when it comes to stationary objects.

One guest, a Vizsla, seemed more keen to chill out than sample the delights. He nodded off on a soft couch.

Reuters