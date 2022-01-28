What the world can expert in 2022, according to trend analyst Dion Chang

High levels of aggression, a decline in the number of middle class South Africans, the growth of contactless shopping and the introduction of lab-based protein are some of the trends that have been seen since the advent of Covid-19.

This is according to trend analyst and founder of Flex Trends, Dion Chang, on Thursday.

Chang was making a presentation on the current situation and casting a lens into the future.

He said people were suffering from “worry burnout”.

He said for the past two years, half of people were scared of contracting Covid-19 and the other half were scared of getting controlled. He said there was a divide between those supporting vaccination and those against it.

“In terms of that, we are starting to see high levels of aggression. People are snapping very quickly,” he said.

Chang said several friends he knew in the aviation business were taking martial arts defence courses to deal with aggressive customers. He said restaurant staff were being abused by customers and teachers by parents and their charges.

“It is very traumatic for everybody. The message is ‘be nice’ because everyone is a bit stressed and we are all suffering from worry burnout,” Chang said.

Chang said in terms of technology, the world has advanced five years in one year in 2020.

He said in retail and marketing, the contactless economy that was formed is growing and will not go away.

“If psychologists say that it takes 21 days to embed a new behaviour in your head, two years means it is cemented solidly there.”

Chang said in South Korea, the government has proposed that they want an “Untact” society, which means a totally contactless society.

“They are actively encouraging this, specifically in the retail environment. So you will go into stores and stuff and not have any human contact.”

Chang said while we are stepping away from human contact, we are also stepping away from real protein. Chang said plant and lab-based food was scaling up.

“This month on January 10, KFC in America launched Beyond Chicken. It is the first nationwide — we are talking America that is a very large country — release of plant-based chicken under the KFC brand.”

Chang said what the pandemic has done beyond making people happy is making people impatient.

Chang cited the Checkers 60 delivery service.

“The first time I ordered I was amazed that my groceries arrived in 35 minutes. But it is getting a little bit more crazy. We cannot wait an hour now. The big thing now is a 10-minute delivery service.”

Chang said there was big money in it. He said a Turkish company has been trialing this service for a number of years.

On the state of the economy, Change said that in SA, between 2017 and 2020, the middle class declined from 6.1 to 2.7 million people. “The knock-on effects are very worrying.”

Chang said there has been an increase in payday loans, where people are asking for an advance on their pay cheques.

“The buy now, pay later model is growing and growing and growing. It does not solve the problem. In Australia, they found that 15% of buy now, pay later users take out another loan to pay off that loan.”

TimesLIVE