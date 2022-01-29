COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand PM Ardern is self isolating after exposure to Covid positive case
January 29 2022 - 12:06
New Zealand PM Ardern is self isolating after exposure to Covid positive case
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into self-isolation until Tuesday after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for Covd-19, the government said.
The exposure took place on January 22 during a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri, the government said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the result of whole genome sequencing was expected the following day.
That would show if the infection was caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, it said.
-Reuters
January 29 2022 - 11:41
China reports jump in Covid cases among Olympic athletes, officials
Daily Covid-19 infections among athletes and team officials at the Beijing Winter Olympics jumped to 19 on Friday from two a day earlier, as Games organisers warned of more cases in coming days.
Including the athletes and officials, 36 Games-related personnel were found to be infected - 29 when they arrived at the Beijing airport and seven already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, the organising committee said in a statement on Saturday.
"We are now just going through the peak period of people arriving in China and therefore we expect to see the highest numbers at this stage," the Games' medical chief, Brian McCloskey, told a news conference.
-Reuters
January 29 2022 - 10:43
Russia's daily Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000 for first time
Russia's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 100,000 on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began, the coronavirus task force said.Russia confirmed 113,122 new daily infections, setting a record high for a ninth consecutive day, which the authorities blame on the spread of the Omicron variant.
Russia's coronavirus task force said that 668 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, after Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeded 700,000 on Friday.
-Reuters
January 29 2022 - 09:30
Australia wants Kanye West fully vaccinated before any concert tour
Hip-hop artist Kanye West will have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to play concerts in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday, after media said the performer planned an Australian tour in March.
The warning comes just two weeks after tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's hopes for a Grand Slam title were dashed when a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa over Covid-19 rules and his unvaccinated status.
"The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated," Morrison told a news conference. "They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently. It doesn't matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules - you can come. You don't follow the rules, you can't."
-Reuters
