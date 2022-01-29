COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand PM Ardern is self isolating after exposure to Covid positive case

January 29 2022 - 12:06

New Zealand PM Ardern is self isolating after exposure to Covid positive case

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into self-isolation until Tuesday after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for Covd-19, the government said.

The exposure took place on January 22 during a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri, the government said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the result of whole genome sequencing was expected the following day.

That would show if the infection was caused by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, it said.

-Reuters