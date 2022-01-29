South Africa

Parliament fire suspect applies for bail in Cape Town court

29 January 2022 - 10:41 By TImesLIVE
Zandile Mafe takes the stand at his bail hearing in Cape Town regional court on January 29 2022.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe is set to apply for bail on Saturday in Cape Town.

The 49-year-old's legal counsel, Dali Mpofu, arrived at 10am at the regional court amid a strong police presence and a small group of Mafe supporters singing outside.

Mafe has been in custody since January 2 when a fire broke out at the parliament buildings, leaving the National Assembly gutted.

LISTEN | ‘I suspect rats’ - Here’s who Malema believes is to blame for parliament blaze

EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the parliament fire and defended alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe.
Politics
3 days ago

Parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe's bail hearing postponed after he contracts Covid-19

The man accused of torching parliament on January 2 will have to wait another week for his much-anticipated bail hearing.
News
1 week ago

Justice or faction wars at play? SA reacts to court order for Zandile Mafe’s release from mental hospital

Did judge president John Hlophe make the right call. or is he "using the bench to fight factional wars"?
News
1 week ago
