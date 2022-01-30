South Africa

Another fire hits Cape Winelands, as blaze closes Mitchell's Pass

30 January 2022 - 18:33 By TimesLIVE
Another fire has broken out in the Cape Winelands municipality, this time closing the Mitchell's Pass on Sunday evening. File picture.
Another fire has broken out in the Cape Winelands municipality, this time closing the Mitchell's Pass on Sunday evening. File picture.
Image: CWDM Fire Services / Jaco Thuynsmama

Mitchell's Pass outside Ceres in the Western Cape has been closed due to a fire.

The Cape Winelands district municipality confirmed that its fire services were attending to the fire at the pass on Sunday evening.

"Fire teams responded to a fire on the Witels River side that was reported at 4.40pm. The fire jumped the Mitchell's Pass road and the pass is currently closed.

"Full ground and aerial support has been deployed," the municipality said in a statement.

The municipality said it couldn't yet say when the pass would be re-opened.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘That was Christmas!’ — Mafe’s alleged reaction to parliament fire video

Zandile Christmas Mafe, the man accused of torching parliament, allegedly slapped his chest and said “That was Christmas!” when he was shown a video ...
News
1 day ago

200 Masiphumelele residents left homeless by shack fire

More than 200 people from the Cape Town community of Masiphumelele were left without homes after a fire early on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

MPs demand answers after cops suspended over parliament blaze

MPs on the joint standing committee on finance management of parliament on Friday demanded answers after the suspension of four police officers for ...
Politics
2 days ago

Businesses near Durban’s gutted China Emporium evacuated

Businesses in the precinct in Durban in which the China Emporium was gutted have been evacuated, the eThekwini municipality said on Friday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  2. Pet anaconda Medusa on the loose in Phoenix South Africa
  3. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa
  4. Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members News
  5. Muzikayise Malephane's number plate screw-up helped nail him, court hears South Africa

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...