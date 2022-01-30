COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New tracing, testing and quarantine on cards — but confusion irks scientists
January 30 2022 - 06:13
Covid-19 screening scuppered by cellphone mess
More than 9,000 cellphones meant to assist health workers with household Covid screening gathered dust at the health department in Limpopo for almost a year, and were only distributed after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) intervened.
The cellphones, procured from MTN for R10m, were meant to be used by Covid field workers but only a fraction were distributed due to delays in installing a special app.
Out of the 10,000 cellphones procured — half of which MTN donated for free — the department had initially only distributed 399 to health-care workers.
January 30 2022 - 06:10
New tracing, testing and quarantine on cards — but confusion irks scientists
Friday marked a month since the government did an about-turn on contact tracing and quarantine guidelines — after relaxing them a few days earlier.
It said an “amended circular” would follow but it has not appeared, leaving scientists bewildered and angry about the muddle.
Professor Francois Venter, who runs Ezintsha at Wits University, said the government had scored “an astonishing own-goal”, adding: “Everyone is confused and implementing this in a different way.”
