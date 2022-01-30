COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New tracing, testing and quarantine on cards — but confusion irks scientists

January 30 2022 - 06:13

Covid-19 screening scuppered by cellphone mess

More than 9,000 cellphones meant to assist health workers with household Covid screening gathered dust at the health department in Limpopo for almost a year, and were only distributed after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) intervened.

The cellphones, procured from MTN for R10m, were meant to be used by Covid field workers but only a fraction were distributed due to delays in installing a special app.

Out of the 10,000 cellphones procured — half of which MTN donated for free — the department had initially only distributed 399 to health-care workers.