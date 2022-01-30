Do you worry a lot? Have a cup of rooibos, SA university research suggests

It is well known for its health benefits, such as supporting heart health and control and aiding digestion, but new data now suggest that rooibos tea can be used as brain food.

Stellenbosch University researchers who tested the effects of green rooibos (Aspalathus linearis) on zebrafish confirmed that the uniquely South African tea can also reduce anxiety.

The beneficial properties of rooibos, which grows mainly in the Cederberg in the Western Cape, range from its caffeine-free and anti-inflammatory nature to the antioxidants and its positive role in pain and allergy reduction and heart health.

In one of the first studies to be conducted at that university’s new zebrafish lab, local researchers found that rooibos tea also has anxiolytic properties — meaning it prevents or lessens the degree of anxiety — “making it even more desirable as a daily supplement”, said Prof Carine Smith, a co-author of the study who heads the medicine research laboratories.