South Africa

Gauteng Traffic Police clamp down on speedsters on the province's roads

In the past two weeks, more than 25 people were arrested for speeding on major roads in Gauteng

30 January 2022 - 12:09
Gauteng Traffic Police have arrested more than 25 motorists for driving over the speed limit on the province's roads.
Gauteng Traffic Police have arrested more than 25 motorists for driving over the speed limit on the province's roads.
Image: 123RF/sashkin7

A 47-year-old driver of a Porsche has been classified by Gauteng Traffic Police as the worst transgressor among more than 25 people arrested for speeding on the province's freeways over the past two weeks.

According to a statement by the Gauteng Traffic Police, the driver was caught on the N4 to Mpumalanga on January 25 clocking 204km/h. He was arrested and detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station.

The force's High-Speed Unit has vowed to intensify patrols of freeways, streets and public places in marked vehicles to prevent road traffic violations.  

According to the force's spokesperson Sello Maremane, in the past two weeks more than 25 drivers were found driving negligently and recklessly, failing to adhere to the prescribed maximum speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway.

The speedsters were arrested on major freeways including the N1, N4, R21, M1 and N14.

BMW driver arrested after clocking 216km/h on N4 near Pretoria

Gauteng traffic police arrested a BMW driver travelling at 216km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N4 near Pretoria on Wednesday night.
News
2 months ago

He said the speedsters were arrested on the spot and taken to various police stations where they were formally charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit. Most of them have appeared at various magistrates' courts around Bronkhorstspruit and Tshwane while those arrested during the weekend are expected to appear this coming week. 

“Excessive speeding is one of the contributory factors to road crashes leading to fatalities. Driver behaviour and attitude on our roads is a major concern to law enforcement authorities which therefore calls for the strengthening of road safety education. Many of these arrested speedsters were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol which poses a danger to the lives of road users,” Maremane said.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Traffic Police also arrested a motorist on Friday on the R553 Golden Highway for driving under the influence of alcohol with a reading of 1.02 mg/l.

“The drunk driver was involved in an accident which caused serious injuries to other road users who are currently receiving medical treatment at Bara Hospital. The driver is currently detained at Eldorado police station,” Maremane said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Driver behaviour in spotlight as festive season road deaths climb

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says most fatal crashes are caused by a single motor vehicle overturning and head-on collisions.
News
1 week ago

As festive road death toll rises 14%, Mbalula to appeal against Aarto ruling

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will appeal last week’s high court ruling that put the brakes on the controversial Administrative Adjudication of ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Your suspicion was correct: VW Polo drivers are the worst, RTMC study confirms

Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux and Toyota Quantum are the vehicle models involved the most in fatal crashes and account for the highest number speed ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Driver behaviour in spotlight as festive season road deaths climb News
  2. Lockdowns fuelled bad driver behaviour on SA roads, insurer says South Africa

Most read

  1. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  2. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa
  3. Pet anaconda Medusa on the loose in Phoenix South Africa
  4. Muzikayise Malephane's number plate screw-up helped nail him, court hears South Africa
  5. BA cancels flight after plane’s door is ripped off at Cape Town airport South Africa

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...