Alleged Tshwane serial killer charged with five deaths, eight kidnappings

The trial of a suspected Tshwane serial killer was on Monday provisionally postponed to next week so he can consult his legal representative.

Wellington Kachitza appeared in the Pretoria high court facing five counts of murder, eight of kidnapping, eight of extortion, seven of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five counts of theft, two of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The 27-year-old Zimbabwean allegedly lured his victims under false pretences and kept them hostage. He then allegedly demanded ransom from the families, who paid money directly into victims' bank accounts, via e-wallet payments and money market transfers.

His first alleged victim was Mswazi James Tibane, whose body was found near Kaalplaas bush, next to the R80 road in Pretoria, in July 2019. This was after Kachitza allegedly kidnapped him and demanded R2,000 in cash and airtime from Tibane's family through cellphone banking.

According to the indictment, in October that year near a mountain in Eersterust, Pretoria, Kachitza allegedly killed Rendani Emmanuel Mamphiri.

“On 8 October 2019 near a BP garage in Pretoria, Kachitza allegedly led Rendani Mamphiri away from his place of employment,” reads the indictment. He allegedly instructed him to contact his family, demanding R5,000 through an e-wallet for his release. According to the indictment, with the help of other people, he withdrew R2,300 which had been paid over as ransom.

Kachitza was arrested on January 8 last year.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, Themba Prince Willards Dube, 36, a Zimbabwean accused of kidnapping and killing seven women in and around Polokwane, has abandoned a bid for bail.

He faces seven counts of kidnapping, seven of murder and a charge of being an illegal immigrant. It is alleged that Dube lured women with the promise of work.

TimesLIVE