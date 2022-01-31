Amathole municipality to hire law firm to investigate councillor Nanziwe Rulashe incident

The Amathole district municipality has given mayor Nceba Ndikinda permission to commission an independent law firm to investigate the incident in which ANC councillor Nanziwe Rulashe was dragged from her office, allegedly by security personnel.

The incident last week was caught on video. Five people have been arrested.

The municipality said on Monday the firm would be given 30 days to “uncover all facts surrounding the incident and submit its recommendations to council to deliberate on an implementation plan of the resolutions”.

“Having read the reports I received, I have proposed to council that the matter necessitates further investigation to do due diligence and ensure that no stone is left unturned in this embarrassing and unfortunate incident,” said Ndikinda.

Rulashe told TimesLIVE’s sister publication the Daily Dispatch she feared for her life after an unknown gunman fired at her house on Sunday morning.

She told the publication she had a string of attempted break-ins at her home since late last year.

TimesLIVE