South Africa

Court convicts former Prasa engineering head over fake qualifications

31 January 2022 - 18:03
Prasa's former head of engineering services has been found guilty of fraud after forging his academic qualifications. File image.
Image: Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

The Johannesburg commercial crimes court on Monday convicted former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) head of engineering services, Daniel Mshushisi Mthimkhulu, of fraud for faking his academic qualifications to earn a bigger salary.

Mthimkulu was convicted on three out of the nine counts of fraud he was charged with for claiming to have acquired a master’s degree from the University of Witwatersrand and a doctorate in engineering management from the Technische Universitat Munchen (Munich Technical University) in Germany.

As a result of this misrepresentation, Mthimkhulu’s annual salary went up from R1.6m as executive manager to R2.8m for heading the engineering services.

“In June 2010, he lied to Prasa about a received job offer from a German engineering firm, for a position as an engineering services specialist at a salary of R2.8m per annum. Consequently, Prasa made Mthimkhulu a counter-offer in September 2010 at a salary of R2.8m,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The state argued that Prasa had suffered prejudice as it was made to employ and keep Mthimkhulu in its employment under a false and fraudulent profile.

The state asked the court to reject his version that his CV had been manipulated by a third party.

According to the state, Mthimkhulu’s actions worsened the financial situation at the rail agency that was already facing financial constraints.

The matter was postponed to February 24 for transcripts of proceedings as a new regional magistrate will be taking over sentencing proceedings.

