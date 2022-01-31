Six mobile networks have applied for Icasa's 4G and 5G licences

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) received six applications for the 4G and 5G telecommunications spectrum on Monday.

The high-demand radio frequencies were meant to be auctioned off to mobile networks last year in March, but were interdicted by Telkom.

Last week Telkom withdrew its urgent interdict to stop the regulator from auctioning the radio frequency spectrum, but is still challenging the auction process in court. According to the Sunday Times, the matter is expected to be heard in March, potentially further delaying the licensing procedure.

Icasa said this marked the next critical milestone in the effort of the authority to finally release the much-needed economic stimulus input.

The situation after applications were received by the closing date and time, in the order of submission:

Cell C

MTN

Vodacom

Telkom

Rain Networks

Liquid Telecoms

The qualifying bidders will be announced on February 21 and the auction is set to take place in March should there be no further delays.

Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng encouraged all applicants to continue supporting the process until its completion.

“We thank all applicants for participating. We intend to finally see the licensing of high-demand spectrum through to completion to ensure that all South Africans have access to a wide range of communications services, including data services, at affordable prices.

“We value each milestone in this process, especially considering the mammoth legal challenges we have encountered along the way. Ultimately, public interest should prevail, as this process will yield positive spin-offs for the industry and society at large,” Modimoeng said.