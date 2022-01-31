South Africa

Six mobile networks have applied for Icasa's 4G and 5G licences

31 January 2022 - 19:27
Icasa has received six applications for the 4G and 5G telecommunications spectrum to be auctioned off to mobile networks in March. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) received six applications for the 4G and 5G telecommunications spectrum on Monday.

The high-demand radio frequencies were meant to be auctioned off to mobile networks last year in March, but were interdicted by Telkom.

Last week Telkom withdrew its urgent interdict to stop the regulator from auctioning the radio frequency spectrum, but is still challenging the auction process in court. According to the Sunday Times, the matter is expected to be heard in March, potentially further delaying the licensing procedure.

Icasa said this marked the next critical milestone in the effort of the authority to finally release the much-needed economic stimulus input.

The situation after applications were received by the closing date and time, in the order of submission:

  • Cell C
  • MTN
  • Vodacom
  • Telkom
  • Rain Networks
  • Liquid Telecoms

The qualifying bidders will be announced on February 21 and the auction is set to take place in March should there be no further delays.

Icasa chair Keabetswe Modimoeng encouraged all applicants to continue supporting the process until its completion.

“We thank all applicants for participating. We intend to finally see the licensing of high-demand spectrum through to completion to ensure that all South Africans have access to a wide range of communications services, including data services, at affordable prices.

“We value each milestone in this process, especially considering the mammoth legal challenges we have encountered along the way. Ultimately, public interest should prevail, as this process will yield positive spin-offs for the industry and society at large,” Modimoeng said.

At the beginning of the month Telkom challenged Icasa’s invitation to apply for a spectrum licence, while competitors Rain, MTN and Vodacom, and the communications and digital technologies department, opposed the litigation. 

On January 21 Telkom said it had reached agreement with all the respondents on the need to expedite the hearing for Part B of Telkom’s two-part application.

Part B deals with the terms of auction and the inclusion of the spectrum that is being used by broadcasters etc.

Part A was withdrawn but challenged the proposal to start the auction process on March 22.

Rivals plan to oppose Part B of Telkoms application in March.

TimesLIVE

