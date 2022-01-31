Slap prompts anger and alleged fatal broken bottle attack

A woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering a man who she claimed had slapped her.

The victim was found covered in blood on the side of a road near Mooiwater, Bainsvlei, said Free State police.

The alleged assailant, a 24-year-old woman, was at the scene when police arrived.

Lt-Col Thabo Covane said: “It is alleged the suspect had an asthma attack and claims the victim slapped her in the face. She allegedly retaliated by fatally stabbing the victim on his arm with a broken bottle neck.”

She will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Missing teen found fatally stabbed

Free State police are also investigating the murder of a teenager, and have asked the community for assistance to solve the crime.

Luyanda Mvelase, 16, of Intabazwe near Harrismith, went missing on January 27. His body was found in a veld near the Skomplaas section of Intabazwe, police said at the weekend. He had been stabbed.

W/O Mmako Mophiring said anyone with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) can contact Harrismith police on 058 624 1000, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS app.

Covid-related crime

A Clarens man is under arrest for an alleged rape.

Mophiring said a neighbour had heard a young woman screaming for help on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, from Kanana near Clarens, was on her way to an event at Clarens Stadium when she realised she had left home without her face mask.

“She decided to ask for one from her relative in a nearby house. She found the granny wasn’t home and her grandson was in the back yard shack. It is alleged the suspect, aged 25, pulled her inside the shack where he raped her.

“She also sustained a cut wound from a knife on her finger. A case of rape and assault common are being investigated.”

The suspect is expected to appear before Bethlehem magistrate’s court on Tuesday, said Mophiring.

TimesLIVE