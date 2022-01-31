Suspended vice-chancellor Dr Enoch Malaza 'parts ways' with MUT

Suspended vice-chancellor Dr Enoch Malaza, who earlier this month was granted an interdict preventing Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) ending his contract, has agreed to leave the institution.

MUT announced on Monday that it had “parted ways” with Malaza.

“Dr Malaza’s last day as an employee of the university is January 31. News of this mutually agreed upon termination of Dr Malaza’s tenure as VC was communicated by MUT chair of council Morailane Morailane,” the institution said on Monday.

“The vice-chancellor and principal will no longer be an employee of the university as of February 1. It is the view of council that this will end a period of unwelcome instability in the executive management and leadership ranks of the university.”

Morailane said the process to appoint Malaza's successor would start in March.

“On behalf of the university, I would like to thank Dr Malaza for his contribution at Mangosuthu University of Technology. I wish him well in his future endeavours,” he said.