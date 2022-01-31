Toddler to get life-saving heart surgery in the US thanks to generosity of SA public

The parents of a three-year-old Gauteng girl have managed to raise R5m in the nick of time for her to receive life-saving heart surgery in the US.

Serina Kista, mother of Kyleigh, who was diagnosed with a complex congenital heart defect at birth, started a crowd-funding campaign after receiving heartbreaking news from doctors that nothing more could be done for her daughter, except for a heart and lung transplant once her organs started to fail.

Known as tetralogy of fallot with pulmonary atresia, the condition was described by her cardiothoracic surgeon as a “monster in her chest”.

Kyleigh struggles to get rich oxygenated blood to circulate throughout her body because she was born without a pulmonary valve, and with underdeveloped arteries and a large hole in her heart.

She survives on two collateral arteries which are her main source of blood circulation, one of which has started to narrow.