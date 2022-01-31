What you said: People should be able to choose not to get vaccinated without losing their jobs

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration’s (CCMA) decision to uphold a Johannesburg woman’s dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated.

Theresa Mulderij, who worked as a business-related and training officer at Goldrush Group, was dismissed after refusing to get the jab when the company implemented a mandatory vaccination policy.

The company said the policy was formulated after consultation with employees and unions over three months, and after the benefits of vaccination were explained to staff.

It said Mulderij refused to be vaccinated and there was no other position to which she could be moved within the company because she interacted with site owners and other employees.

Mulderij said it was her constitutional right to be exempted from vaccination and she had a personal fear about possible vaccine side-effects. She said while she accepted the choice of others to be inoculated, she wanted the same respect to be given to her.