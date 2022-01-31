South Africa

Winelands fire reignites at Mitchell’s Pass and is 'burning out of control'

31 January 2022 - 16:01
The fire on Mitchell’s Pass in the Cape Winelands district municipality has reignited. File photo.
Image: NCC Environmental Services/Charl Steenkamp
Image: NCC Environmental Services/Charl Steenkamp

The fire which broke out at Mitchell’s Pass has reignited and is “burning out of control”.

This is according to the Cape Winelands district municipality, which said a stop-and-go system has been implemented on the pass to control traffic. 

The fire started on Sunday night on the Witels River side of the pass and spread rapidly, jumping the road into the area above. Fire crews managed to contained the fire by late on Sunday night, but it reignited on Monday.

Temperatures exceeding 40°C have made flare-ups more likely, the municipality said. Fire crews requested aerial resources after the flare-ups.

Authorities have warned motorists to be aware of potential rockfalls from the areas burnt in Sunday's fire.

