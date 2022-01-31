South Africa

‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with Jonathan Jansen

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
31 January 2022 - 10:00
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was accused of being xenophobic.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba was accused of being xenophobic.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and distinguished education professor Jonathan Jansen had social media in a mess on Sunday with a fiery exchange about foreigners allegedly being employed by the education department.

It started when Mashaba took to Twitter to claim foreigner nationals were being employed in senior positions in the department.

“It has been brought to my attention about the employment of foreign nationals in senior positions in the department of basic education. I will take up this matter with the minister and the SA Democratic Teachers Union if they have knowledge of this when South Africans are unemployed,” he said.

Jansen responded, calling Mashaba a “disgraceful leader” on a "campaign of xenophobia".

“Stop your campaign of xenophobia. You remind me of Idi’s [former president Idi Amin) crusade against Indians in Uganda. You are hateful and spiteful and an embarrassment to the country and the continent”.

Mashaba hit back, suggesting Jansen was “promoting lawlessness”.

“It is truly sad to have someone like you promoting lawlessness in a democratic environment. It is a disgrace to have an academic person taking such a stance. Why would ordinary South Africans respect our laws when their teachers are selective in the application of its laws?”

Mashaba has been vocal for several years on the need to clamp down on illegal immigration, with many branding him a xenophobe.

In 2017 the African Diaspora Forum laid a complaint at the SA Human Rights Commission against Mashaba for allegedly making comments that could spark xenophobic attacks. These included allegations that the administration was “declaring war against illegality in our city” and comments linking undocumented immigrants to criminality.

The forum later reached a “historic” settlement with Mashaba on the matter.

“I personally condemn all forms of xenophobia. Foreigners are welcome in SA and immigration continues to add richness to our society. No-one should be discriminated against based on their country of birth or origin,” Mashaba said last year.

He also told his Twitter follower that ActionSA’s position on immigration was “misunderstood” and “mischaracterised”. 

“As ActionSA, we want people of the world to come to SA, but they must do so legally. And when they are here, they must respect our laws,” he said. 

READ MORE

‘Treason of the highest order’ — Mashaba on the scourge of fake immigration and business documents

"I directly hold the current tripartite alliance government [responsible] for allowing this criminality with impunity for a long time, including ...
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘I’ll never support this nonsense’- Mashaba on Malema’s call for open borders

Herman Mashaba blamed the government for allegedly failing to control borders.
News
3 months ago

‘Misunderstood’ Herman Mashaba hits back at claims ActionSA is xenophobic

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has debunked claims that his party is xenophobic.
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pet anaconda Medusa on the loose in Phoenix South Africa
  2. Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members News
  3. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  4. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa
  5. ‘That was Christmas!’ — Mafe’s alleged reaction to parliament fire video South Africa

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...