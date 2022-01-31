‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with Jonathan Jansen

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and distinguished education professor Jonathan Jansen had social media in a mess on Sunday with a fiery exchange about foreigners allegedly being employed by the education department.

It started when Mashaba took to Twitter to claim foreigner nationals were being employed in senior positions in the department.

“It has been brought to my attention about the employment of foreign nationals in senior positions in the department of basic education. I will take up this matter with the minister and the SA Democratic Teachers Union if they have knowledge of this when South Africans are unemployed,” he said.

Jansen responded, calling Mashaba a “disgraceful leader” on a "campaign of xenophobia".

“Stop your campaign of xenophobia. You remind me of Idi’s [former president Idi Amin) crusade against Indians in Uganda. You are hateful and spiteful and an embarrassment to the country and the continent”.

Mashaba hit back, suggesting Jansen was “promoting lawlessness”.

“It is truly sad to have someone like you promoting lawlessness in a democratic environment. It is a disgrace to have an academic person taking such a stance. Why would ordinary South Africans respect our laws when their teachers are selective in the application of its laws?”