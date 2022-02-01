CCMA upholds suspension of ‘devout Christian’ who refused Covid-19 jab

A company’s requirement for staff to vaccinate against Covid-19 is a “reasonably practical step” to ensure employees’ safety as envisaged by the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has found.

This is the second case involving mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in the workplace to be heard by the CCMA.

In the latest decision, handed down on January 25, it ruled that a company’s decision to suspend Gideon Kok was not an unfair labour practice.

Kok, who was employed as a safety practitioner in August 2019, was suspended from duty on November 1 after his refusal to vaccinate. The employer is a private security company working with Sasol, which required a 100% vaccination rate for all employees, contractors and suppliers working at its workplace.

Jacqui Reed, an employment lawyer and senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills, said: “The [CCMA’s] thorough analysis of whether the right to bodily integrity can be limited by the implementation of mandatory vaccination in the workplace is a useful tool for employers when assessing whether the limitation of an employee’s rights are reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society.”