South Africa

Child knocked off bicycle by taxi outside school, critically injured

01 February 2022 - 09:25 By TimesLIVE
A child is in a critical condition after being struck by a minibus taxi. File image
Image: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

A seven-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being knocked from his bicycle by a minibus taxi outside his school in Nwajaheni, northeast of Tzaneen in Limpopo.

ER24 paramedics said the accident happened early Monday evening.

“It is believed that the boy had been knocked from his bike in the street and then dragged underneath the vehicle. He was found lying in the street,” said spokesperson Ross Campbell.

The child was attended to by provincial services and ER24’s medics.

Advanced life support interventions were administered to stabilise his condition before he was transported to Letaba Provincial Hospital for further care.

TimesLIVE

