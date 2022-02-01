South Africa

Fedhasa calls for scrapping of compulsory PCR test for vaccinated inbound travellers

01 February 2022 - 12:34
The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa says the PCR test requirement is a deterrent to international travel and the recovery of SA's tourism sector. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) on Tuesday urged the government to remove the compulsory PCR test required for inbound international and returning South African travellers who are fully vaccinated.

This comes as the government announced major adjustments to Covid-19 regulations on Monday night, including that those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate and schools returning to daily attendance. These were welcomed by the body.

“The PCR test requirement is a deterrent to international travel and consequently the recovery of our tourism and hospitality sector,” said Fedhasa national chair Rosemary Anderson.

“Many other countries have removed the requirement to furnish the test if the traveller can prove they have been fully vaccinated. While we have been grateful to our domestic travellers for their support throughout the pandemic, there are many tourism and hospitality companies in SA which depend heavily on inbound international travel.

“The removal of this requirement will go some way to make SA attractive to visit again and help these companies rebuild, preserve jobs and contribute to the economy.”

Anderson said a further deterrent is the requirement for visas and enhancing our eVisa system.

“For many inbound travellers, obtaining a visa to visit SA is onerous and an impediment to travelling to the country.

“One must balance ease of access with the security needs of the country. It is our fervent hope that a proper e-visa system, and visa waivers for important segments such as remote workers, are introduced as a matter of urgency.

“One of the biggest problems facing SA is our mass unemployment, particularly in the youth segment of our population. Tourism holds the key to catalytic growth and job creation, but for it to contribute as it can and should, an enabling environment is required and a good start would be to tackle the PCR test requirement and our visa regime.”

TimesLIVE

