Good move or ‘We’ve been doing it’? — Here’s what Mzansi thinks of new Covid-19 isolation and school rules
South Africans took to social media on Monday evening to weigh in on the government announcing several changes to the rules governing Covid-19 isolation and schooling during the pandemic.
The presidency said SA is officially out of the fourth wave of infections and announced five major adjustments to regulations.
These are:
- Those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate;
- If you test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to seven days;
- Contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms;
- Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance; and
- The regulatory provision for social distancing of 1m for pupils in schools has been removed.
The changes come after a special cabinet meeting on Monday and meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council and President’s Co-ordinating Council .
“The rationale for these amendments is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19 which has risen substantially, exceeding 60-80% in several sero-surveys,” the presidency said.
It added that the ministers of health and basic education will soon provide further details on these changes.
Many took to social media to weigh in on the ammendments, saying more restrictions should now be lifted, including on how many spectators can attend live sport events.
With no isolation on positive cases and 50+ kids per class in some schools. A bit scary. We need long term solutions. Great news for kids to go to school daily— P_Ndzotoyi (@PhathekaPat) January 31, 2022
Why do learners have to cancel 1 meter social distance while daily cases are still 3k to 4k?and why do we have to be told to do this not to do this while corona still exists or this Covid is not the same as the one we were afraid of in 2020?? pic.twitter.com/E5NhBwPBxh— Benson (@Benson67204944) February 1, 2022
Good move. They must cancel the whole thing actually— 𝕋𝕤𝕒𝕡𝕚 𝕎𝕒 𝕄𝕠𝕗𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕟𝕘 🐇 (@ItumelengTsapi) February 1, 2022
If children are back to school on a full time basis, why can't sporting events be attended by spectators?— Collen Masango (@colly_m) February 1, 2022
Lockdown should be completely lifted it's destroying the economy, a 3rd world country like South Africa with high unemployment and poverty shouldn't have had a lockdown of more than 3 weeks— Khutso🇿🇦 (@KhutsoOriginal) January 31, 2022
The bouncer always asked to see a mask when you get in the club but everyone inside is not wearing one. Don't tell us things we already know. pic.twitter.com/tarSKzxPIy— Yanga Inkosi (@YangaChief11) January 31, 2022
Remove levels,let us salvage wats left!. pic.twitter.com/Yb03QSYOMs— South Africa is for south africans (@Sanc_SA) January 31, 2022
