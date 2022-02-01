Your Covid-19 questions answered
How does Covid-19 affect pregnant women?
Pregnant women with Covid-19 may experience preterm birth and be more likely to suffer severe illness from the virus than non-pregnant women.
This is according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
It recommends Covid-19 vaccines be taken by everyone aged five years and older, including women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or who may become pregnant in the future.
“Pregnant women should take steps to reduce their risk of getting sick, including proper hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a face mask in public.
“Pregnant women should also get vaccinated against whooping cough and influenza (flu) during each pregnancy to help protect themselves and their baby,” said the CDC.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that pregnant women do not seem to be at higher risk of getting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
However, it said that studies have shown an increased risk of developing severe Covid-19 if they are infected, compared with non-pregnant women of a similar age.
“Covid-19 during pregnancy has also been associated with an increased likelihood of preterm birth,” said WHO.
“Pregnant women who are older, overweight, or have pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes are at particular risk of serious outcomes of Covid-19.”
WHO also stressed that it is important that pregnant women — and those around them — take precautions to protect themselves against Covid-19.
“If they become unwell, including with fever, cough or difficulty breathing, they should seek urgent medical advice from a health worker,” it said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.