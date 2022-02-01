IN PICS | Pietermaritzburg walkabout reveals a dirty, neglected city

The Msunduzi municipality’s deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, has issued a warning to business owners to adhere to the city’s bylaws or face the music.

“It’s not going to be business as usual. This is supposed to be a city and should look like one. We will be taking steps to deal with errant businesses,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize, who is also the chairperson of the infrastructure portfolio committee, was speaking during a walkabout with members of the community services portfolio committee on Tuesday.

He said councillors needed to be familiar with the challenges plaguing the city ahead of their inaugural portfolio meetings scheduled for next week.

Pietermaritzburg continues to lose money through water losses and rife electricity theft. This has accelerated the flight of businesses from the CBD.

“We want to psyche ourselves up so that we know exactly what requires our urgent attention. We're doing this because most of the councillors in this portfolio are new in the game,” said Mkhize.