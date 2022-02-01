IN PICS | Pietermaritzburg walkabout reveals a dirty, neglected city
The Msunduzi municipality’s deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, has issued a warning to business owners to adhere to the city’s bylaws or face the music.
“It’s not going to be business as usual. This is supposed to be a city and should look like one. We will be taking steps to deal with errant businesses,” said Mkhize.
Mkhize, who is also the chairperson of the infrastructure portfolio committee, was speaking during a walkabout with members of the community services portfolio committee on Tuesday.
He said councillors needed to be familiar with the challenges plaguing the city ahead of their inaugural portfolio meetings scheduled for next week.
Pietermaritzburg continues to lose money through water losses and rife electricity theft. This has accelerated the flight of businesses from the CBD.
“We want to psyche ourselves up so that we know exactly what requires our urgent attention. We're doing this because most of the councillors in this portfolio are new in the game,” said Mkhize.
He said chief among their priorities was to fix the street lights and the drainage systems of the city. The infrastructural challenges were laid bare recently when the city was flooded during violent storms as the drains couldn't cope.
“We have to make sure that the roads are befitting a capital city. As a city, we pride ourselves in having some of the finest schools, to which parents from all over the country send their children. Street lights should be working,” said Mkhize.
He conceded that the city was cash-strapped.
The walkabout kicked off at the city hall and through some of the streets where councillors were met with blocked drains, illegal electrical connections, dysfunctional lights, puddles caused by water leaks and piles of waste dumped next to shops.
At Theatre Lane, the delegation entered a building which had dozens of illegal electricity connections, which prompted immediate disconnection from municipal security staff.
In Gallwey Lane, which has some of the city’s satellite offices, Mkhize was left unimpressed at broken tiles and crumbling infrastructure.
“This is right at council’s doorstep and yet nothing has been reported,” he complained.
African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Nomalady Dlela said the exercise had revealed how business operators and the public were the biggest contributors to the city’s filthy state.
“We have seen how salon owners flout laws. We appeal to our people to heed our call to keep the city clean and protect infrastructure,” she said.
She recalled how the city was once the jewel of the province.
“When we would come to the city we would dress to the nines because it was something we looked forward do. Nowadays things are to the contrary.”
DA councillor Lucky Naicker, who was also part of the team, hailed the in loco inspection, saying it was a first for the city.
“The chair seemingly knows the frustrations and anxiety that residents and businesses go through,” said Naicker.
He hoped the initiative would spread over to suburban areas, such as the northern areas, which were plunged into darkness after a substation blew up in December.
“I also hope this isn’t something that he would come and see and forget, but rather he would implement procedures to get things done. This might look like a little thing but I am sure there are big things that we might see in the long run,” said Naicker.
The committee says it will continue to engage with business owners.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.