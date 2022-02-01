Madlanga cites leadership positions to show he is suitable chief justice

Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga listed leadership positions he has held to show he is able to lead the judiciary.

Madlanga is one of four candidates being interviewed this week by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the position of chief justice. The others are Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya and acting chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Madlanga was responding to a question from commissioner Thamsanqa Dodovu, who asked Madlanga to allay his concerns as he did not see Madlanga’s leadership experience.

“There is demonstrable evidence of my leadership skills. I have led at various levels. I have even led a court,” Madlanga said, referring to his acting stint as judge president of the high court of the former Transkei.

“I was for years a member of the executive committee of the Transkei Society of Advocates. I later became its chair for two terms. I could only have been retained because there was a feeling I could lead,” he said.