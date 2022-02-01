Madlanga weighs in on attacks against judiciary

Criticism of the judiciary should never reach a level where it brings the courts to the point at which they no longer enjoy the respect they should have from the public.

Once that stage is reached, the idea of the rule of law no longer exists, candidate for the position of chief justice, Constitutional Court justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said on Tuesday.

Madlanga was the first candidate to be interviewed for the position by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Madlanga made these remarks when responding to a question from a commissioner, Northern Cape judge president Pule Tlaletsi.

He said the judiciary should continue to enjoy the legitimacy and confidence it deserves for the rule of law to function properly.

“As much as I accept there should be criticism, it should be criticism that is fact-based, and should not be criticism calculated to bring the entire edifice of the judiciary into disrepute,” he said.