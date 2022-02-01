No load-shedding for now, says Eskom — but grid 'severely constrained'

Eskom has warned that load-shedding could be implemented if South Africans don't reduce their power consumption.

This, the embattled parastatal said, was because the power system was “severely constrained”.

Breakdowns at various power stations at the weekend had placed the country's power systems under severe pressure on Tuesday evening.

Eskom has announced that while load-shedding is “not currently being implemented”, the entity needed the public’s assistance in reducing the usage of electricity.

According to a statement, the breakdowns have required Eskom to use “significant amounts” of emergency reserves.

It said that under the current constrained system it was difficult to replenish these reserves.

“While some of these units have since returned to service, four other generating units that failed are still offline,” Eskom said.

Matimba and Hendrina both suffered a boiler tube leak, and Majuba and Kendal each had a unit tripped.

The total breakdowns amount to 14,134MW while the planned maintenance is 5,028MW of capacity as Eskom continue with the reliability maintenance.

“Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha and Grootvlei have also contributed to the supply constraints.

“Should there be any further loss of generation capacity, load-shedding would be required at short notice.

“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help us avoid the implementation of load-shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items.”

The entity said it would communicate should there be any significant changes to the power system.

TimesLIVE