South Africa

SA in no imminent danger from cyclone Batsirai, says weather service, but Madagascar won't be as lucky

01 February 2022 - 15:41
Tropical cyclone Batsirai is set to make landfall in Madagascar on Friday. The weather service says SA is in no imminent danger in the next few days. File photo.
Tropical cyclone Batsirai is set to make landfall in Madagascar on Friday. The weather service says SA is in no imminent danger in the next few days. File photo.
Image: MODIS image captured by Nasa's Aqua satellite via Wikimedia Commons

SA is in no immediate danger from Batsirai, a tropical cyclone now affecting the southern Indian Ocean.

Batsirai is the second significant named system of the 2021/2022 season. The first, Ana, made landfall last week and killed at least 86 people across southern and eastern Africa. Recovery operations are ongoing.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) said on Tuesday afternoon that Batsirai had sustained winds of about 140km/h and was moving slowly southwest at 18.5km/h.

The service cautioned that despite significant advances in numeric weather prediction and supercomputing, it is not yet possible to accurately determine whether Batsirai will eventually affect SA, either directly or indirectly.

Latest forecasts by tropical cyclone advisory La Reunion, on Reunion island, suggests that Batsirai should pass north of Mauritius and Reunion in the next few days. Rain bands around the periphery of Batsirai could affect the islands.

Death toll from Ana rises to 86 as another storm brews to Africa's east

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 86 people across southern and eastern Africa, with recovery operations ongoing as another storm threatens more ...
News
4 days ago

The cyclone is predicted to make landfall in Madagascar on Friday and the island, particularly the central part of the eastern coast, will bear the brunt of strong, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

Saws cautioned that very rough seas, combined with the storm surge, tend to be more extreme on the southern (towards the south pole) side of tropical storms in this region of the world. And the steep, rugged topography of the mountains on the eastern coastline of Madagascar “will no doubt” worsen the risk of rainfall as well as flash floods and mudslides.

“Acknowledging that the movement of tropical cyclones can be extremely erratic, and hence challenging to predict with any accuracy, it is difficult to speculate about future movements of Batsirai in the timescale beyond this weekend,” said Saws' Kevin Rae.

“Meteorologists are, however, confident that Batsirai will weaken temporarily once it makes landfall over Madagascar. It is also probable that Batsirai will reinvigorate as it enters the ocean environment of the Mozambique Channel early next week.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Storm Ana kills at least three people in Mozambique and Malawi, scores of homes destroyed

The storm has also triggered major power cuts in Malawi.
News
6 days ago

That sinking feeling: Tonga’s plight reveals Pacific’s climate change peril

Islanders set to be world’s first climate refugees as rising sea levels worsen tsunamis, storm surges and heatwaves
World
1 week ago

Brace for a bumpy ride, KZN. You could be in for severe tropical cyclones

Coast could be pounded by storms, with possibly disastrous implications for cities such as Durban and Richards Bay
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  3. Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members News
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Zandile Mafe takes the stand, reveals 'friendship' with Eugene ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...