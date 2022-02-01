Shoot-out at KZN church leaves one dead

A shoot-out between the police and three alleged criminals at a church in northern KwaZulu-Natal resulted in the death of one and the arrest of two others on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the alleged criminals were wanted in connection with the death of traditional leader Inkosi Hlanganani Cameron Biyela, 54, who was gunned down outside his homestead in Dlangubo, near eShowe, last year.

Gwala said investigations led police to the arrest of two men on Thursday before police followed up on information which led them to a church in Matshana, outside Empangeni, on Monday.

On January 27, investigations led detectives to arrest the two suspects, aged 27 and 28. The suspects appeared in the Eshowe magistrate’s court. The matter was adjourned to February 7.

“The information led police to a church. Upon arrival police were met by a hail of bullets. A gun battle ensued and a suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was fatally wounded. A shotgun suspected to be used in the killing of the inkosi was found next to the deceased suspect.”