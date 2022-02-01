South Africa

Shoot-out at KZN church leaves one dead

01 February 2022 - 14:16
A gun battle between the police and three alleged criminals resulted in the death of one person in a church in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

A shoot-out between the police and three alleged criminals at a church in northern KwaZulu-Natal resulted in the death of one and the arrest of two others on Monday. 

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the alleged criminals were wanted in connection with the death of traditional leader Inkosi Hlanganani Cameron Biyela, 54, who was gunned down outside his homestead in Dlangubo, near eShowe, last year. 

Gwala said investigations led police to the arrest of two men on Thursday before police followed up on information which led them to a church in Matshana, outside Empangeni, on Monday. 

On January 27, investigations led detectives to arrest the two suspects, aged 27 and 28. The suspects appeared in the Eshowe magistrate’s court. The matter was adjourned to  February 7.

“The information led police to a church. Upon arrival police were met by a hail of bullets. A gun battle ensued and a suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was fatally wounded. A shotgun suspected to be used in the killing of the inkosi was found next to the deceased suspect.”

Gwala said two other suspects, aged 25 and 30, were found in possession of two pistols with 16 rounds of ammunition in each firearm at the church.

“They are appearing in the Ngwelezane magistrate’s court on Tuesday facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.”

On November 13 2021, just after 9pm, Biyela was opening the door of his rondavel when he was accosted by four armed men who shot him.

He was declared dead at the scene.

“It was suspected one suspect was wounded because a trail of blood was seen leading from the crime scene towards the bush.”

TimesLIVE

