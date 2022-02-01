UIF commissioner to resume duty after being suspended for over a year

The department of employment and labour says Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping will on Tuesday resume his duties after being suspended for over a year.

Maruping was suspended after the auditor-general’s report found irregular disbursement of the Covid-19 temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) in 2020.

The report revealed R1.3bn was paid to companies that had not submitted invoices and that some state employees who were not affected by salary cuts were paid by the scheme.

Inmates, dead people and under-aged people were also found to have benefited from the scheme.

The department said the investigation found Maruping did not personally benefit from the scheme.

“After lengthy investigations by the Special Investigating Unit, Mr Maruping was found not to have benefited from Covid-19 TERS either through corrupt or fraudulent means.

“However, a disciplinary hearing found Maruping guilty in relation to the irregular appointment of media houses to market Covid-19 Ters and consequence management has been meted out to him in this regard,” said the department.

Director-general Thobile Lamati welcomed the outcome of the investigation saying it will provide certainty for the scheme’s stakeholders.

“While an acting commissioner has been appointed to lead the Unemployment Insurance Fund, resolving the matter will provide certainty to the fund and its stakeholders.

“The return of Mr Maruping will also bring much-needed leadership stability to the UIF and inspire confidence to staff and stakeholders.

"I would like to thank Advocate Mzie Yawa, Ms Marsha Bronkhorst and Mr Teboho Thejane for acting as UIF commissioners and for steering the ship in the midst of implementing Covid-19 Ters and workers affected by unrest relief scheme,” said Lamati.

The Covid-19 Ters fund faced teething challenges as erroneous payments were made to undeserving individuals, including R4.7m deposited into the bank account of a retired 62-year-old Hammanskraal bus driver meant for his colleagues at major bus operator Mega Coach in April 2020.