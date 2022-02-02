South Africa

Driver dead after truck smashes into house near highway

Breede Valley municipality says the occupants of the house were unharmed

02 February 2022 - 15:23
A truck left the road in the Cape winelands and smashed into a nearby residence, killing the driver.
A truck left the road in the Cape winelands and smashed into a nearby residence, killing the driver.
Image: Breede Valley Municipality

A truck driver has died after his vehicle ploughed through a house along the N1 in the Cape Winelands district on Tuesday.

According to the Breede Valley municipality, the occupants of the house were unharmed.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning between De Doorns and Worcester, and the road has been closed.

According to a municipality report, all emergency personnel were on the scene including the Breede Valley fire services, the deputy mayor, the provincial traffic authorities and the provincial health services.

Another vehicle was involved and was at a standstill on the N1.

“The driver of the heavy motor vehicle unfortunately passed away, the municipality said.

“The residents of the house remains unharmed, but the house has to be demolished to attend to the wreckage. [The municipality] will do everything in its powers to help the residents of the house.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Porsche driver kills popular triathlete cycling at Cradle of Humankind

A law firm, HJW attorneys, has stepped in to assist the national prosecuting authority "to ensure that all relevant witnesses, statements, blood ...
News
1 day ago

Far East Rand Hospital says Jabu Mahlangu 'was not admitted' after crash

Jabu Mahlangu "was not admitted" to the Far East Rand Hospital last Saturday morning after a horror accident because his injuries were not serious ...
Sport
4 days ago

Mayor did not crash car while ‘partying with female friends’ — municipality

The Alfred Duma municipality has distanced itself from an allegation that Ladysmith mayor Zama Sibisi crashed a municipal vehicle while "having fun ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  2. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. Pensioner murdered during hijacking in Linden was set to emigrate South Africa

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...