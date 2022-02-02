Driver dead after truck smashes into house near highway

A truck driver has died after his vehicle ploughed through a house along the N1 in the Cape Winelands district on Tuesday.

According to the Breede Valley municipality, the occupants of the house were unharmed.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning between De Doorns and Worcester, and the road has been closed.

According to a municipality report, all emergency personnel were on the scene including the Breede Valley fire services, the deputy mayor, the provincial traffic authorities and the provincial health services.

Another vehicle was involved and was at a standstill on the N1.

“The driver of the heavy motor vehicle unfortunately passed away, the municipality said.

“The residents of the house remains unharmed, but the house has to be demolished to attend to the wreckage. [The municipality] will do everything in its powers to help the residents of the house.”

TimesLIVE