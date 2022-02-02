South Africa

Elderly woman and two children held hostage in botched KZN robbery

02 February 2022 - 07:16
Hostage negotiators were called in after an armed robber took an elderly woman and her grandchildren hostage in Umbumbulu on Tuesday, said police.
Image: 123rf/Igor Stevanovic

An elderly woman and her two grandchildren were taken hostage in their home by a man fleeing the police in Umbumbulu, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning.

Brig Jay Naicker said the hostage taker was part of a group of five men who had earlier in the day robbed a cellphone shop in Cato Ridge. The group had been armed.

“The suspects stole cellphones before fleeing the scene in their getaway vehicle. Magma security was contacted and they immediately responded to the scene before alerting police,” said Naicker.

“The suspects fled towards Umbumbulu. On a dirt road, the suspects lost control of their vehicle. They alighted from their vehicle while firing shots at responding officers. One suspect was arrested while others ran into the bushes. Officers from the K9 unit and special task force joined the chase. One fledto a nearby house and held the occupants hostage,” said Naicker.

“After a lengthy standoff, with the assistance of the hostage negotiators the suspect was apprehended and his firearm was seized. The grandmother and her two young grandchildren who were held hostage were released unharmed.”

Police were searching for the three other suspects.

