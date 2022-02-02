South Africa

‘How will the ANC do damage control?’ - SA weighs in on the second part of the state capture report

02 February 2022 - 07:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa received part 2 of the report from acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Social media users have reacted to the release of the second part of the state capture inquiry report. 

Part two of the report was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week and is based on evidence relating to misconduct at the state-owned enterprise Transnet and state-owned arms manufacturer Denel

Over three years the inquiry heard testimony relating to how the country’s public institutions were infiltrated and looted during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure as head of state.

Regarding Denel, the inquiry recommended that law enforcement agencies conduct investigations into the 2015 board of directors who supported the suspensions of the company’s three executives Riaz Saloojee, Fikile Mhlontlo and Elizabeth Africa.

In the Transnet case, the report recommended police investigate former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama and ex-chief financial officer Anoj Singh for transgressions during their time at the port and freight rail operator.

These include allegations of taking cash bribes from the Gupta family, misleading Transnet’s board and National Treasury and contravening the Public Finance Management Act on many occasions.

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the inquiry, also proposed new legislation that makes “abuse of public power” illegal. 

He suggested offenders should be jailed for up to 20 years or fined R200m or both. 

Part one of the report was handed over at the beginning of the year. The third and final part of the report is due to be presented to Ramaphosa by the end of February.

The presidency said Ramaphosa will submit the report to parliament by June 30 with an indication of his intentions with regards to the implementation of the commission’s recommendations.

“The handover of the second part of the report of the commission of inquiry is another step forward in the work we need to do to rid our country of corruption,” Ramaphosa said.

“The commission has constructed a disturbing picture of the depth and damage of state capture.

“We should apply our energies to the commission’s recommendations and take the necessary steps to make sure we never face this onslaught on public resources and on the fabric of our society.”

Many shared their opinions about the report and called for justice. Some doubted the recommendations in the report would be implemented, and a few said they were not impressed by the report.

Here is a snapshot into some of the reactions:

