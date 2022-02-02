‘How will the ANC do damage control?’ - SA weighs in on the second part of the state capture report

Social media users have reacted to the release of the second part of the state capture inquiry report.

Part two of the report was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week and is based on evidence relating to misconduct at the state-owned enterprise Transnet and state-owned arms manufacturer Denel.

Over three years the inquiry heard testimony relating to how the country’s public institutions were infiltrated and looted during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure as head of state.

Regarding Denel, the inquiry recommended that law enforcement agencies conduct investigations into the 2015 board of directors who supported the suspensions of the company’s three executives Riaz Saloojee, Fikile Mhlontlo and Elizabeth Africa.

In the Transnet case, the report recommended police investigate former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama and ex-chief financial officer Anoj Singh for transgressions during their time at the port and freight rail operator.

These include allegations of taking cash bribes from the Gupta family, misleading Transnet’s board and National Treasury and contravening the Public Finance Management Act on many occasions.