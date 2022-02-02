Netcare to close underperforming Gauteng hospital unless buyer is found

Netcare is looking to sell or close its Bougainville Hospital in Pretoria as the business environment “renders the hospital uneconomical”.

Bougainville is a 60-bed hospital in Pretoria west, which opened in 1997.

Netcare regional director Johan Smal said unless a suitable buyer was found the hospital would close its doors on April 30.

The group's hospital division conducted strategic reviews of its asset portfolio and the hospital was identified as an underperforming facility for a sustained period.

“The hospital’s underperformance has prevailed from before Covid-19 and this was worsened by the adverse effects of the pandemic in the past 24 months. These, and other circumstances, have made it uneconomical to retain Netcare Bougainville Hospital.

“We have been in consultation with staff, doctors and facility management to notify them that the hospital may have to close. The department of health, unions and other stakeholders have been kept updated on developments,” he added.

Sydney Masalla, general manager of the hospital, said there were only three resident specialists at the hospital who also work at other facilities.

“We have only 37 active staff members with whom we are in discussions about viable alternative employment options,” he said.

Smal thanked patients, doctors, staff and healthcare service providers for their support over the years, saying they were part of the history of the hospital “and the “greater SA landscape”.

“I am confident that we will continue working together, as we have in the past, in other Netcare facilities — this is therefore not farewell,” he concluded.

