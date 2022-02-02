South Africa

Offered a job by ‘City of Cape Town’? It could be a scam

02 February 2022 - 12:00
The City of Cape Town says scammers are using its name to con desperate job seekers.
Image: 123RF

The City of Cape Town has warned residents and job seekers about fraudsters targetting the unemployed with false job offers.

It said scammers send messages to desperate job seekers to meet them at the Civic Centre and bring money to secure the job, before they are redirected to an internet cafe to create Gmail accounts to which they will be sent “medical certificates”.

The city’s mayoral committee member for corporate services, Theresa Uys, condemned the criminality, saying while the city understands the plight of unemployed residents, they should be vigilant. 

Uys said job seekers must familiarise themselves with proper channels used by the city to advertise vacant positions.

She said the city does not require job seekers to pay to secure positions. 

“I urge new graduates and job seekers to be extra vigilant while searching for employment opportunities. The city would never ask for money from those applying for vacancies, internships and temporary work opportunities.

“I want to encourage those who have applied for jobs to keep safe the reference number and the title of the job they have applied for. Should someone phone or contact you, ask the caller for these specific details. If they cannot give you these details, you should know that it is a bogus call,” said Uys. 

If the city has vacancies, these are advertised through the online service portal LinkedIn, on the city’s website, in newspapers and on notice boards at the city’s facilities. 

