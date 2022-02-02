Relax, NSFAS hasn’t finalised funding decisions for new and continuing students

Decisions about funding through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have not been finalised for new and continuing students.

On Tuesday the NSFAS responded to mounting complaints from students who could not access the myNSFAS portal to check their application status.

It said once decisions had been finalised, a list of all funded students will be shared with institutions.

The NFSAS said there was no time frame to confirm when the list will be shared.

“Please note that 2022 funding decisions have not been finalised for new and continuing students. Once finalised, a list of all funded students will be shared with institutions. Please visit your financial aid office to inquire about registration,” the NSFAS said.

It addressed issues with the myNSFAS portal, saying these were being dealt with urgently.

“All myNSFAS Portal users will be able to see their recent and updated funding status as soon as possible. We apologise for the confusion and anxiety caused,” it said.