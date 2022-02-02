South Africa

Two paramedics shot and wounded in attempted robbery at KwaMashu base

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
02 February 2022 - 13:01
An armed robber shot a 55-year-old paramedic in the abdomen and a 58-year-old paramedic in the chest at the EMS base in the KwaMashu community health centre. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Two paramedics were shot and wounded by a robber who scaled a 1.8m perimeter fence to enter the emergency medical services (EMS) base at the KwaMashu community health centre in Durban in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal health departmental spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the two paramedics were taken to a Durban hospital, where they were being treated in the intensive care unit.

He said the gunman entered the premises at 2.30am.

“When he confronted a paramedic and demanded a cellphone the man [paramedic] resisted. A scuffle ensued and a 55-year-old paramedic was shot in the abdomen.

“After hearing the gunshot other paramedics and security officials rushed out and were engaged in a tussle with the gunman, who fired another shot, hitting the second paramedic, aged 58, in the chest,” Maphisa said.

The gunman, believed to be in his 20s, was eventually disarmed. However, he managed to flee the scene leaving his pistol and jacket behind.

Man dies in hail of bullets in Umhlanga

A man died when his vehicle was sprayed with gunfire in what appears to be a hit in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane was “disgusted” by the incident.

“We have learnt of this incident with shock and dismay. It is spine-chilling to consider that these paramedics could have lost their lives over a mere cellphone. We are relieved that their lives have been spared and hope they will make a speedy and full recovery,” she said.

“Incidents such as this are a sign of the times. As society, we need to ask ourselves if this is the life we want to live, where criminals run amok and ordinary people’s lives are cheapened to a point that they can be taken over a cellphone.”

Simelane said the paramedics were attacked at their place of work, which is supposed to be a sanctuary.

“These are people who left their homes and came to work with the understanding that emergencies happen at any time of day and as paramedics they vowed to be there for their fellow countrymen in case they get sick or injured and need urgent medical attention. But this is the thanks they get.

“An incident such as this should have no place in society. It is reprehensible and we call on the community to work with law enforcement authorities to bring this perpetrator to book so he can face the full consequences of his actions.”

Shoot-out at KZN church leaves one dead

A shoot-out between the police and three alleged criminals at a church in northern KwaZulu-Natal resulted in the death of one and the arrest of two ...
News
23 hours ago

Criminals target health department vaccination teams

Five men held up a Tshwane vaccination team at gunpoint on Friday, the same day Gauteng emergency service workers held a march to highlight ongoing ...
News
1 week ago

KZN paramedic shot dead, another critically injured in 'barbaric' attack

Phumzile Dlamini, a paramedic with 10 years' service and mother of three, was preparing to transport two patients to a Midlands hospital when the ...
News
3 months ago
