Two paramedics shot and wounded in attempted robbery at KwaMashu base

Two paramedics were shot and wounded by a robber who scaled a 1.8m perimeter fence to enter the emergency medical services (EMS) base at the KwaMashu community health centre in Durban in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal health departmental spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the two paramedics were taken to a Durban hospital, where they were being treated in the intensive care unit.

He said the gunman entered the premises at 2.30am.

“When he confronted a paramedic and demanded a cellphone the man [paramedic] resisted. A scuffle ensued and a 55-year-old paramedic was shot in the abdomen.

“After hearing the gunshot other paramedics and security officials rushed out and were engaged in a tussle with the gunman, who fired another shot, hitting the second paramedic, aged 58, in the chest,” Maphisa said.

The gunman, believed to be in his 20s, was eventually disarmed. However, he managed to flee the scene leaving his pistol and jacket behind.