RECORDED | Eskom provides power update

02 February 2022 - 09:14 By TimesLIVE

“Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 11am this morning until 5am on Monday. This load-shedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night,” Eskom said.

“Since the weekend Eskom has used significant amounts of emergency generating reserves which have been depleted and need to be replenished. Eskom will use this period of load-shedding to replenish emergency generation reserves.

“A unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei have contributed to supply constraints. Total breakdowns amount to 14,994MW while planned maintenance is 4,435MW of capacity as we continue with reliability maintenance.”

